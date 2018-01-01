Easily test APIs on the cloud
Instantly test and validate your APIs without the overhead of any setup or desktop downloads. These tests are auto-saved to the cloud so you can access them at your convenience.
Instantly generate OpenAPI documentation for any API
Autogenerate your OpenAPI definition from any service you test on Swagger Inspector, and create user-friendly documentation on SwaggerHub.
No restrictions on what you test
Whether it’s REST, SOAP, or GraphQL, Inspector simplifies testing across your APIs. Inspector puts no limits to how you test, explore or generate your definitions from any form or type of API.
Generate a definition at the click of a button
If you’ve used Swagger Inspector for manual testing REST services, then you can also autogenerate your OpenAPI/Swagger files from these services and securely host them on SwaggerHub, the API design and documentation platform for teams.
Inspector and SwaggerHub are tightly integrated together so you can seamlessly go from API development and testing to documentation and consumption.