Swagger

The World's Most Popular Framework for APIs.

SwaggerHub

Introducing Swagger Inspector

Test and document APIs without testing your patience​

Swagger Inspector is the newest and easiest way to test and auto-generate OpenAPI documentation for any API

Open Inspector

Easily test APIs on the cloud

Instantly test and validate your APIs without the overhead of any setup or desktop downloads. These tests are auto-saved to the cloud so you can access them at your convenience.

Instantly generate OpenAPI documentation for any API

Autogenerate your OpenAPI definition from any service you test on Swagger Inspector, and create user-friendly documentation on SwaggerHub.​

No restrictions on what you test

Whether it’s REST, SOAP, or GraphQL, Inspector simplifies testing across your APIs. Inspector puts no limits to how you test, explore or generate your definitions from any form or type of API.

Generate a definition at the click of a button

 

If you’ve used Swagger Inspector for manual testing REST services, then you can also autogenerate your OpenAPI/Swagger files from these services and securely host them on SwaggerHub, the API design and documentation platform for teams.
Inspector and SwaggerHub are tightly integrated together so you can seamlessly go from API development and testing to documentation and consumption.

Open Inspector

Your Opinion Matters

We’ve worked hard on Inspector, and want to ensure it’s the super-fast API manual testing tool that gets the job done. The Swagger Inspector team would love to get your feedback – be it criticism, feature requests, bug reports or affirmations. Leave us your feedback in our forum.

Leave Feedback